Rumor: Three more Sega classics that will be revived have been revealed

HQ

Sega had a huge surprise in store for us during The Game Awards last month when they announced that five classic franchises was being brought back with new games in development; Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi and Streets of Rage.

To make things even better, Sega said that this was just the beginning and that even more titles were planned for comeback - which led to a plethora of rumors and speculations of what this could be. While we still don't know anything about these secret games, the usually reliable Insider-Gaming says that Sega has plans for at least five more classic revivals, and claims they know about three of them.

Those three are Panzer Dragoon, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Sakura Taisen. Panzer Dragoon was a rail-shooter that was released for Sega Saturn back in 1995, and it got a widely praised RPG set in the same world called Panzer Dragoon Saga a few years later. While the original game did get a poor remake in 2020, the last really got title in the series was Panzer Dragoon Orta, which launched 2002 for the original Xbox and was considered something of a graphical highlight for the format at the time.

Plenty of developers have made Neon Genesis Evangelion games through the years, but when the series started in the mid-90's, Sega did four titles for Saturn, and they were really good. To get more Evangelion games from Sega sounds very promising. Finally there's Sakura Taisen (called Sakura Wars outside Japan), an RPG/visual novel series with dating-sim elements that was incredibly popular in in 90's. How it will fit into the world of today remains to be seen, but perhaps a return to how things used to be is exactly what the fans want?

While this isn't a confirmation, we consider Insider-Gaming trustworthy, and would not be surprised if it turns out to be true.

Are you interested in any of these three franchises, and are there any series in particular you hope Sega will bring back with this initiative?