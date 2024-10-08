Rumor: Three beloved Disney villains are ready to join Fortnite

HQ

As you obviously know, Fortnite collaborations are a dime a dozen and companies seem to be lining up to get their characters into Epic's battle royale phenomenon. This apparently includes Disney, because according to data miner HypeX on X, some of the company's most beloved villains are now waiting to join the colorful and fairly friendly war.

More specifically, Captain Hook (Peter Pan), Cruella De Vil (One Hundred and One Dalmatians), and Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty) are reportedly set to appear in the next update, so they should be making an appearance very soon if this is correct.