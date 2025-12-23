Rumor: This is who Seth Rogen plays in Supergirl

HQ

There have been persistent rumors from several prominent Hollywood insiders that Seth Rogen will be appearing in next year's Supergirl. So far, this has not been confirmed, but as we reported last week, the film has now begun test screenings to find out what works and what doesn't.

Thanks to this, film insider Daniel Richtman (via ComicBookMovie.com) now claims to know what role Rogen will play, and it turns out to be something of a supporting role, rather than the more prominent character many had hoped for. He writes that it is "a small alien guy who helps run a space bus," likely referring to the space bus Kara Zor-El is waiting for in the first trailer.

It may sound atypical for a big star like Rogen, but his interest in superheroes and other nerdy projects is well known, and he has been involved in creating both the series The Boys and Invincible, as well as the film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Supergirl premieres in theaters on June 26, and we'll likely hear much more about it later this spring.