Rumor: There's a new Lego game launching next year

For a while, it felt like there was a Lego game released every other week, churning out interpretations of everything from superheroes to blockbuster movies and beyond. In recent years, however, the pace has slowed drastically, and now we finally feel that it would be nice to have a new game.

And apparently that's exactly what we can look forward to, because when Jason Schreier visited the Kinda Funny Gamescast to talk about the Warner closures (including the Wonder Woman game and developer Monolith Productions), he said:

"They actually are one of the few studios in the umbrella that has a game coming in the near future. They do have a Lego game coming I believe it's for next year."

He didn't go any deeper than that though, meaning we can only speculate on what it is about. Given that Warner owns developer Traveller's Tales and is currently in the process of launching the DCU, it wouldn't be unreasonable to think that they see this as a good opportunity to introduce more DC heroes to a younger audience - but that's pure guesswork on our part.

What do you think and hope will be interpreted in Lego form next year?