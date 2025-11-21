Rumor: There is at least one expansion coming to Resident Evil Requiem

HQ

February 27 marks the premiere of Resident Evil Requiem, the next installment in Capcom's beloved horror saga. Expectations are high, and it seems we can look forward to more content after the launch.

At least, that's what the well-respected Capcom insider Dusk Golem claims, writing on social media that there is definitely "at least one DLC for Resident Evil Requiem in development right now." We don't know exactly what this will be about, but the same source seems to have the answer, writing that he has "heard about it a few times, believe it stars Alyssa."

He is referring to Alyssa Ashcroft, who is the mother of the main character, Grace Ashcroft. She is dead in the main story and died at the Wrenwood Hotel in Raccoon City, making it an important location. Assuming this expansion takes place at least partly while she is alive (which seems reasonable), it appears to be some kind of story prologue.

Of course, these are just rumors, but Dusk Golem has repeatedly proven to have a firm grasp on Capcom's activities.