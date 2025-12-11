Rumor: There is a Star Wars racing game announcement coming

HQ

Earlier in December, we reported that the insider Kurakasis said that a major Star Wars game was in the works, claiming a few days later that it had "Old Republic" in the title. Yesterday, we reported that there appears to be a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords in the planning stages, which one might suspect was the title Kurakasis was referring to.

But apparently there's more in the works, as the same insider now writes that "There's another Star Wars game announcement coming, and its title ends with 'Racer'. The most likely candidate is probably a podracing game, but it could of course also be some form of kart racing, space racing, or just about anything else.

There are no further details, but considering that The Game Awards are tonight, we may find out more very, very soon. Until then, remember that this is just a rumour, even if the source is better than average when it comes to leaks.