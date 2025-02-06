Rumor: There has been a new round of layoffs at PlayStation

HQ

There has been a steady stream of layoffs for a long time at Sony. In 2023, we could tell you how staff had to leave Naughty Dog after the closure of The Last of Us Multiplayer and later also Visual Arts. In early 2024, there was a huge layoff when 900 people had to go (which led to the closure of the London Studio), and last fall it was time again.

Now it is reported via social media and Reddit that there seems to be a new round of as yet unconfirmed layoffs at Sony, where an unknown number of people have been let go. One of the former employees writes:

"Most of my team was just laid off from PlayStation. It was a dream to get to work with Sony on the platform I'd grown up playing since the PS1 and contribute to the PS5, Portal, PSVR2, PS App, and future consoles. If you know anyone who needs an engineer experienced native console UI, feel free to reach out."

Hopefully we will get more information on Thursday about how many people are affected and from which teams they will leave. We have contacted Sony for more information.