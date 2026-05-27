Rumor: There are roughly 15 DLC characters coming to Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

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If you've read our review (if not, check it out) of Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, you know we thought it was an amazing game, and not just the best Lego title ever - but the closest thing we've got to a successor to the Batman: Arkham series.

TT Games and Warner obviously know they're sitting on a gold mine and have already hinted at DLC. Thanks to the data miners at X0XLEAK, we now seem to know more about what's coming (even if we don't know when it'll arrive). They've found evidence of over a dozen characters who appear to be heading to the game, specifically:

Task Force X villains



A.R.G.U.S.



Bronze Tiger



Captain Boomerang



Cops



Deadshot



Deathstroke



Javelin



Katana



Killer Croc



King Shark



Lester (The Electrocutioner?)



Mongal



Polka Dot Man



Rick Flag



In addition to these, the Joker and Harley's Goons have also been listed, a duo we previously reported on, so we know for sure they're on their way. Speaking of those two, they'll also get a ton of different costumes according to the same data miner, check out the X-post below to see if your favorites are included.