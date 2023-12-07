Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumor: The Wu-Tang Clan RPG has co-op for up to four players

We'll also get an open world to explore, and a graphical style said to be reminiscent of Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.

Over two years ago, we reported about a massive Nvidia leak that gave us tons of information regarding upcoming games. A whole lot of it has turned out to be true since then, but some of it haven't materialized yet.

One of these latter projects is an RPG based on the Wu-Tang Clan for Xbox, and now the usually very reliable Insider-Gaming has shared plenty of information about this title, which they claim is verified by sources of their own (adding that they have also seem actual gameplay).

Insider-Gaming writes that this third-person RPG delivers fast-paced melee combat in a vibrant world that will be fairly open to explore. Gamers can team up with a maximum of four players in co-op with nine playable characters. The yet to be announced title is said to unite music and combat, and you can choose from four distinct weapons, all with unique playstyles and variations. With visuals reminiscent of Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse, we can also expect a bright, colorful, anime-inspired world.

Hopefully, this title will be announced during The Game Awards on Friday, but until then, remember that's it's just a rumor - even if the source is pretty good.

