Rumor: The updated Xbox controller has a physical switch for Bluetooth or Xbox mode

As you may remember, Microsoft was hit by a huge leak this past fall that revealed that the company was working on a new model of the Xbox Series S/X and a refreshed controller with several new features.

Since then we have not heard anything more about this, but the new controller is still alive according to several well-known insiders and journalists, including The Verge editor Tom Warren. Another believer is Jez Corden, editor of Windows Central. In the latest episode of his podcast, he talks about the controller and tells us that it has a physical switch that lets you choose between Bluetooth and Xbox.

Already today your Xbox Series S/X controllers can do this if you double-click the sync button, but a physical switch is undeniably easier and will hopefully lead to more people realizing that they can play their mobile games and other things with their regular Xbox Series S/X controller.

However, this is not an official confirmation, even though Corden is normally reliable. Whether this updated controller will actually happen remains to be seen, but according to the above-mentioned leak it would be released this year and Microsoft has confirmed that they have Xbox hardware in the works.