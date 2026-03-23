Rumor: The upcoming remake of Resident Evil - Code: Veronica is "heavily remixed"

Considering it hasn't even been officially announced yet, there's been a surprising amount of buzz about Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake lately, with well-known Capcom insider Dusk Golem responsible for most of it. Now he's at it again, revealing that Capcom's top remake experts are behind the project:

"Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake is being directed by Kazunori Kadoi & Yasuhiro Anpo, the same duo who directed Resident Evil: 2 Remake & Resident Evil: 4 Remake."

But he doesn't stop there; he also writes that this is the remake with the most changes in the series compared to the original. However, that doesn't mean anything has been cut, but simply that it has been adapted in various ways:

"What I've heard is Resident Evil Code Veronica in general is just a bit expanded, nothing is cut, some stuff heavily remixed (I hear it's the Remake with the most things changed or happening differently than you may remember, but every enemy, location, major event, is there. & much even expanded). Chris falls into this too, Capcom realizes this is Chris' first time appearing in the RE engine Remakes as his younger self, some people wanna' see that, so Chris isn't a small part of the game & expanded, it's just also so is Claire."

At the moment, everything Resident Evil-related for Capcom revolves around the recently released Resident Evil Requiem, for which DLC is on the way. Before that, we likely won't see anything new about the next remake, but perhaps it's time for them to reveal more this fall, why not at Gamescom, the Tokyo Game Show, or The Game Awards?