Rumour: The remake of the first Halo "will have sprint & modern gameplay mechanics"

HQ

There have been numerous rumors that Halo Studios is currently working on a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, which is expected to premiere just in time for the series' 25th anniversary in November 2026. We don't know if this is the case, but we can confirm that the rumors are so plentiful and come from reliable sources, and that Halo Studios themselves have hinted that this is the case - so it doesn't seem particularly unreasonable.

But how will it feel to go back to Combat Evolved after all the changes we've seen in the series over the years? It didn't even have such basic features as sprinting or sliding, the ability to heave yourself up onto ledges, Aim Down Sights, grappling hooks, and the like. It was a fairly slow game, very stripped down in nature.

The well-regarded X account Halo Leaks (which has revealed many things in the past) now gives us the answer to this question, and it turns out that the transition seems to be very simple, almost unnoticeable. The account writes that "the Halo CE Remake will have sprint & modern gameplay mechanics," and its gameplay will be based on the multiplayer part of the upcoming Halo, which is possibly Halo 7.

This is not a simple facelift, and we already know that Halo Studios will be using Unreal Engine 5 for its titles going forward. Halo Leaks explains that it is simply "a full remake similar to the Resident Evil remakes."

Of course, this is not confirmation in any way, but Halo Leaks has been right many times before. Assuming this is true, does it sound good, or should the remake have retained the gameplay of the original?