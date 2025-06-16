Rumor: The Prototype series is coming back

HQ

Whereas Activision Blizzard nowadays may feel like a bit of a Call of Duty factory, 15-20 years ago they used to offer a greater variety of games. One example of this was Radical Entertainment's Prototype series, which can best be described as a slightly more evil Crackdown or Infamous.

Unfortunately, Prototype 2 from 2012 was not a success and Radical Entertainment had to settle with becoming an auxiliary developer for Call of Duty instead. Now, however, it's been brought to our attention (thanks ComicBook.com) that the series might be coming back. It all stems from a Reddit post a few months ago that said that Activision had done focus group tests on Prototype 3, among other projects.

At the time it was posted, it was just one of many crazy rumor stories, but now we know the post also revealed accurate information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 long before its official announcement a week ago, complete with details about when it takes place and gameplay. Now that we know this part was correct, perhaps the information about Prototype 3 is also true?

Unfortunately, we can't show you the original post, which has suspicially been removed, which only reinforces the theory that it contained information that wasn't meant to be revealed just yet.

Microsoft now owns Activision Blizzard, and gaming boss Phil Spencer has previously said that he would like to explore the company's gaming history. Whether these plans include Prototype 3, we don't know, but the chances seem to have increased.