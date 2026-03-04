Rumor: The original Resident Evil is getting a new remake

HQ

Resident Evil is hotter than ever thanks to the excellent Resident Evil Requiem, which was released last week, and this will of course serve as confirmation for Capcom that they have chosen the right strategy. We can therefore reasonably expect more remakes in the future to fill in the gaps between the regular installments.

We don't know which title will be next in line for a remake, but there has been no shortage of rumors claiming that both Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil: Code Veronica are in the works. Now, a well-known Capcom insider (who unfortunately has a somewhat shaky track record, even though he has been right several times), Dusk Golem, has added another game to the list, namely the very first one:

"I'm aware that more recently full production on a RE:1 Remake has gone underway (though years out time of writing)."

Dusk Golem believes that Code: Veronica is next in line, suggesting that the remake of Resident Evil 1 will not be arriving for many years to come. This will be the second remake of the game, as a stunning new version was launched exclusively for Gamecube in 2002.