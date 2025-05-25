Rumor: The next Xbox might be Microsoft's final console

HQ

Are we approaching the end of Xbox? Many seem to think so, and according to new information from the usually very reliable insider Tom Henderson, the next console will also be the company's last, as their focus on multiplatform and cloud-based gaming is set to completely take over.

Phil Spencer has hinted that they're working on something different and unique with the next console, and many fans seem to agree that this might actually be the end of traditional consoles—not just Xbox, but also PlayStation, with the ever-growing popularity of game streaming.

Or, as Tom Henderson himself put it:

"The writing is on the wall. This is it. It will probably be 2034 by then—no telling where streaming will be at that point. The PS6 might be the last PS too for that matter if streaming is native."

What do you think about the future of consoles—will streaming fully take over?