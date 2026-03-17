Rumor: The next Pokémon Legends game draws inspiration from Pikmin

HQ

It appears that developer Game Freak has grown fond of introducing groundbreaking concepts through their dedicated Legends series, only to implement them into the mainline games later. At any rate, it seems the next Legends title will once again push the boundaries of what a Pokémon game can be.

Information and accompanying screenshots have been leaked via X by the insider Light. As always, this should be taken with a grain of salt, though we know that accurate information and graphical assets regarding upcoming Pokémon games have leaked in the past.

According to the insider, the game is set in the Galar region and is slated for a release around 2028. Interestingly, it reportedly draws heavy inspiration from the Pikmin series:

"The next Pokémon Legends game:

Pokémon Legends: Galar / Project Ringo (2028 or later) — a Pikmin-like game where you command groups of up to 30 Pokémon.



Set in ancient Galar, 1000 years before Poké Balls didn't exist.



Form wild alliances with Pokémon to battle massive Dynamax foes.



Theme: "AI × Physics" — focusing on Pokémon behavior, group dynamics, and environmental interaction.



Objective: craft the first Gigamax Poké Ball using ancient technology.



Again, take all of this with a grain of salt, but does this sound exciting to you?