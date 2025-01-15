Rumor: The mysterious C-button on the Switch 2 Joy-Cons is an online feature

HQ

It feels like there's more we know about the Switch 2 than we don't after a steady stream of leaks over the past two years or so. Tomorrow is rumored to be the time to see the console for the first time, and ahead of that, even more information has made its way online.

This time it's about the C button that was previously revealed to be on the console's new Joy-Cons. People have been speculating about its function, but now data miners on Reddit have seemingly solved the question and discovered that C stands for "Campus". Apparently, the button is for communicating with others online, creating a kind of group that can be shared with up to twelve other Switch Online players.

In the groups, you will then be able to chat, send pictures to each other, and even help people who are stuck by temporarily taking over their game.

While this hasn't been confirmed, it certainly sounds like exactly the kind of solutions and features Nintendo could be using - and hopefully we won't have to wait long to find out if it's true.