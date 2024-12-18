Rumor: The Last of Us season 3 filming set to begin sooner than expected

HQ

It looks like fans of The Last of Us won't have to wait forever for the next chapter in Joel and Ellie's post-apocalyptic world. While season 2 is slated to drop in mid-2025, word on the street is that season 3 is already in the works. According to Production Bulletin, pre-production is underway, and cameras could start rolling as early as summer 2025.

If true, this news is music to the ears of fans eager for more of the post-apocalyptic world. Like the previous seasons, season 3 is expected to film in Vancouver, Canada—no surprises there, since British Columbia has already served as a stunning backdrop for the series' gritty landscapes.

The show's dream team is also reportedly making a comeback, with creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann leading the charge. While details are scarce, one thing is certain: with the same creators, fans can expect the same level of heart-stopping drama and emotional gut punches that made the first season a hit.

So, what's next for Joel and Ellie? With season 2 promising to dive into the storylines of The Last of Us Part II, it's anyone's guess where season 3 will take us. But one thing's for sure—the Cordyceps aren't going anywhere.

What are you hoping to see in season 3?