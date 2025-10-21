Rumor: The is a Fortnite-inspired Halo title in development

HQ

In recent days, there have been reports that Halo Studios will be making extensive use of AI in the development of its upcoming game - a title many believe to be an Unreal Engine 5 remake of Halo: Combat Evolved.

The source behind the rumors is the usually very credible Halo insider Rebs Gaming, who has now had enough of the rumors and writes that "many people are misinterpreting what I reported as if it directly confirms AI is being used in all the wrong ways and Halo is doomed. I did NOT report that."

Another person with proven insight into Microsoft is Windows Central editor Jez Corden, who agrees with Rebs Gaming's statement and adds:

"Halo is not using generative AI in its game dev / art assets, etc. for its next game. Microsoft has no mandate on studios to use generative AI for games."

However, the fact is that Halo Studios is apparently working on not just one Halo game, but two. This is according to the aforementioned Rebs Gaming (thanks Gamespot), who says that in addition to the above-mentioned remake, they are also developing "a live-service long-term updating multiplayer game," which apparently resembles another very big title in the genre: "Its live-service component is like Fortnite."

On October 24, this Friday, Halo Studios will reveal the future of Halo. Hopefully, we will get to see at least one of these two projects, and perhaps something else worthwhile. But while we wait for that, remember this is unconfirmed information that should, of course, be taken with the usual grain of salt.