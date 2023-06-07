Rumor: The Flash director might make Brave and the Bold movie

HQ

James Gunn has already made it known that he has plans to bring Grant Morrison's gritty Batman & Robin comics to the screen in the form of a Brave and the Bold movie, and now it sounds like a director has been found for the comic book project. According to Empire, The Flash director Andy Muschietti will take on another Batman project.

While these are unconfirmed reports, given the amount of positive reviews The Flash has received prior to its release, it wouldn't be unthinkable for the It director Muschietti to tackle the beginning of a new Bat-universe. The movie will be released on June 14. How excited are you about this movie (you can find out how excited we are in our review)?