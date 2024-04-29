Rumor: The Finals developer Embark is making a Game of Thrones title

HQ

Swedish developer Embark Studios is of course best known for last year's hit The Finals, but we also know that they have the action title ARC Raiders in development.

But perhaps they are now so big that they have more teams developing games, and according to rumors from Redanian Intelligence, the developer has joined forces with Korean publisher Nexon to release an online role-playing game based on Game of Thrones.

According to the source, the game will be set between seasons four and five, with The Wall and Winterfell being the main areas we will visit, at least initially. Other than that, details are scarce, but the setup will apparently be reminiscent of Diablo Immortal.

This is the first time we have heard anything about this, and if the information is correct, it is likely to be a huge project. We advise you to take the information with a generous dose of coarse salt for now, although it is certainly not impossible that it is true.