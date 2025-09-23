Rumor: The Elder Scrolls VI will be released late 2027

HQ

Even though Fallout is bigger than ever and Starfield seems to be heading for more formats, it's obviously The Elder Scrolls VI that people are most curious about when it comes to Bethesda's games. But after the announcement almost ten years ago, we haven't really heard anything.

And... we still haven't, but the often reliable leaker eXtas1s now has a little treat to offer (thanks Insider Gaming), saying in the latest episode of his YouTube show that the game is targeting a release in late 2027. Where he got the information from is not revealed however, so take it with a big pinch of salt for now.

If he's right, though, we could potentially see the first signs of life towards the end of next year.