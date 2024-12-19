Rumor: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster might be announced next month

HQ

During the high-profile Microsoft leak in the fall of 2023, when Activision Blizzard was being acquired, it was noted that Bethesda was currently working on a remaster or remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Since then we haven't heard anything more about it, but several insiders have claimed that it's still on the way, including the usually very reliable Klobrille who recently hinted at a release in 2025. Now joining the chorus is insider ex1stasis, a person who has gotten a lot right before (but also a couple of false alarms).

He now says that the game could possibly be shown off during the alleged Xbox event early next year, but whether that will actually happen remains to be seen. Given that it will be a very long time before The Elder Scrolls VI is released, perhaps a refreshed Oblivion would be a nice occupation until then, or what do you think?