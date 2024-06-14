Rumor: The Assassin's Creed creator makes new game with Xbox Game Studios

HQ

It was only in May that Gamereactor reported that Rocksteady Studios co-founders Jamie Walker and Sefton Hill had started a new developer called Hundred Star Games, and that their first project would be developed for Xbox Game Studios.

But it will probably be several years before we even see the project - which is described as a "AAA standard, single-player, action-adventure game built in Unreal Engine 5" - and now it seems that Microsoft is planning for the future again.

According to Exputer, the creator of the Assassin's Creed series, Patrice Désilets, has started work on a new game to be published by Xbox Game Studios. The site claims to have seen evidence of this, and the title is reportedly being developed by Désilets' studio Panache Digital Games using Unreal Engine 5. It is possible that this is the previously announced 1666: Amsterdam, which has undergone several legal challenges since publisher THQ went bankrupt in 2013 (not to be confused with today's THQ Nordic), but this is not something Exputer can verify.

As with the aforementioned project from Hundred Star Games, it will be a couple of years before we see any signs of life from Patrice Désilet's adventure. Considering the latter's track record, we are obviously curious about what's to come.