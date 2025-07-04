Rumor: Techland is working on a Call of Juarez title

HQ

Times are tough for everyone in the industry and even a relatively successful company like Poland's Techland isn't safe from closures and layoffs, and just the other day we told you about two projects that will unfortunately never see the light of day.

Thankfully, they have more than that in their pipeline. In addition to the spin-off Dying Light: The Beast, they also seem to be working on a western adventure in a beloved series, according to the credible Insider Gaming. If you know your gaming history, you might guess that we're talking about Call of Juarez. The original was released in 2006 and was really good, and the sequel Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood also delivered a brutal take on the western era that first met its match with Red Dead Redemption.

Then Techland lost focus and had Call of Juarez: The Cartel set in the present day, and the spin-off Call of Juarez: Gunslinger had a completely different direction.

Ubisoft published the predecessors and whether they are still involved is unknown. The same source also says that the game is being developed with Unreal Engine 5 rather than Techland's own game engine.

Fingers crossed for an announcement sooner rather than later.