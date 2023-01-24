Rumor: Tango Gameworks' next game to be revealed tomorrow

Tomorrow is an exciting day as Bethesda and Microsoft have a mini-event called Developer_Direct, which starts January 25 at 21:00. It will mainly be dedicated to Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall and The Elder Scrolls Online with plenty of new information, trailers, gameplay and likely also a couple of release dates.

But will there be even more as well? A lot of insiders seems to think there will be something else shown as well, and the Twitter user billbil-kun - who is proven to be very reliable - gets into details. He says the Japanese developer Tango Gameworks' (The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo) will show their next game tomorrow and that it's called Hi-Fi Rush, and is rated for 12 years and up by PEGI.

Previous leaks about this game claims it's a sci-fi shooter looking like Jet Set Radio and early concept art of what is believed to be this title is available on ArtStation. The logo has also leaked and can be found below.

Something to look forward to, perhaps?