Rumor: Tango Gameworks is currently developing a JRPG

Tango Gameworks struck gold earlier this year when they stealth released Hi-Fi Rush, which became incredibly popular. But that was something of a rare bird, as they are mostly known for their horror games, like The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo.

But according to the leaker eXtas1s (via Reddit), this isn't the case at all. His sources, that seems to be at least somewhat trustworthy as far as leaks go, claims that Tango Gameworks is currently working on a JRPG in a new franchise.

If you really love their horror games, there is still a chance they are making something you'll like though, as they are supposedly also working on a second title as well. With Tango Gameworks being Microsoft's first (and only) Japanese studio, we could absolutely see them trying to expand it and make it top-tier, and doing a JRPG seems to be a great way to potentially reach the native audience, while also filling a gap when it comes to Xbox first party titles.

Until more information, take all of this with a whole lot of salt.