Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Rumor: Switch 2 was shown behind closed doors on Gamescom

Well-known Microsoft journalist says a formal presentation is not too far off.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

There are plenty of signs, rumors and insiders pointing towards a release of a new Nintendo console next year, likely during the second half. As Switch was released early 2017, this is actually sounding pretty reasonable.

But when will we get to see the console? Well, if the Microsoft insider and Windows Central editor Jez Corden is to be believed - it could actually happen fairly soon. He claims he's heard that the successor of Switch was actually shown behind locked doors during Gamescom last week. He thinks this means an official reveal might be "relatively imminent".

While Corden mainly writes about Microsoft products and services, he has a proven track record and has been first with several big scoops in the past. We don't know how good sources he has close to Nintendo, but we would not totally dismiss this.

Rumor: Switch 2 was shown behind closed doors on Gamescom


Loading next content