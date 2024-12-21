Rumor: Switch 2 to launch alongside a new Mario Kart

HQ

Mario Kart 8 is, as some of you might know, Nintendo's second best-selling game of all time. A massive success surpassed only by Wii Sports. But despite various re-releases, it's hard to deny that Mario Kart 8 is starting to show its age, and honestly, a brand-new game wouldn't be unwelcome — something that might actually be on its way to becoming a reality.

It may seem like a bit of a stretch, but among the accessories that have recently leaked, there's a steering wheel in the mix. Naturally, this immediately brings to mind the one released for the Wii alongside a new Mario Kart game.

Earlier in December, a well-known Nintendo insider also hinted that a new Mario Kart game is in development for the Switch 2, adding even more validity to the speculation. Whether we'll see Mario Kart 9 at the console's launch or a bit later remains to be seen.

Are you hoping for a new Mario Kart?