Rumor: Switch 2 to Feature 120Hz Display with HDR and VRR Support

HQ

According to recently leaked information, the Switch 2 is expected to feature a 120 Hz LCD screen that supports both High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). On paper, this should translate into a much smoother and more responsive gaming experience, while also significantly reducing screen tearing and stuttering. It's a clear improvement over the current Switch, which tops out at 60 Hz.

The choice of an LCD screen instead of OLED is perhaps the most eye-catching detail here. Assuming the leaks are accurate, it's likely a decision made to keep production costs down while still offering the aforementioned advanced features. However, it's important to note that this information is based on unconfirmed leaks, and there is currently no official statement from Nintendo.

Is an LCD screen a dealbreaker for you?