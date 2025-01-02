Rumor: Switch 2 might be comparable to PlayStation 4 Pro

HQ

So how powerful is the Switch 2? This has been hotly debated for years as rumors about the upcoming device have become increasingly detailed. Several fairly consistent reports claim that the device will be on par with a PlayStation 4 unit, but lately there have also been rumors that it's closer to a PlayStation 4 Pro.

However, journalist and insider Tow Warren brutally shot down the latter rumor in an X post the other day. Considering how well-connected Warren has often been, there's reason to believe he's actually on to something.

However, another knowledgeable person, John Linneman of Digital Foundry, intervened in the discussion and seemed to disagree. He instead writes that Switch 2 is "likely to be quite superior in many ways due to using modern Nvidia architecture with access to features the PS4 Pro does not".

On the other hand, it's 2025 and PlayStation 4 Pro was released in 2016. That a new console should be at least comparable to nine-year-old hardware is perhaps not entirely unreasonable to ask...?