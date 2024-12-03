Rumor: Switch 2 Joy-Cons shown in leaked video

HQ

We're fast approaching Christmas and Nintendo still hasn't shown off Switch 2, the console they promised earlier this year to unveil by March 31 at the very latest. Whether we will actually see it before Christmas is unknown and one can easily imagine that Nintendo doesn't want to disrupt Switch sales by talking about the successor during the Christmas shopping season.

However, the development goes on and the number of leaks is seemingly only getting more and more frequent. Now a video is being shared in the usual poor leak-quality on Reddit where we get to check out the device's new Joy-Cons, which seem to be very similar to the original (in line with many rumors). Assuming it's real, it seems that this time they will be attached to the device using magnets, something that has also been rumored.

The person who leaked the video says that Nintendo does not have time to manufacture enough units for a March launch, and it seems that it may not be released until summer or even fall 2025.

Thanks Neogaf