Rumor: Starfield and Indiana Jones is coming for PlayStation 5

For a couple of months time, there have been several indications that Microsoft is about to really shake up their strategy for Xbox going forward. This includes insiders claiming that Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves would be coming for PlayStation 5 and/or Switch, but also Xbox CFO Tim Stuart who said back in November that we should expect Microsoft games on "every screen that can play games."

Well, it seems like they mean business. Several insiders now claims that we can expect Microsoft to really make an effort with their multiformat releases, and the user Idle Sloth says (in a now revoked X post) we can expect the Xbox team to communicate their strategy going forward in late February/early March. Some of the titles expected to be a part of this is Starfield, which was released back in September, but also Bethesda's upcoming games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and the next id Software title, widely believed to be a new Doom.

If this means every game will be multiformat from now on, or if it is a selection or some other kind of plan remains to be seen, but there is usually no smoke without fire - and there have been a whole lot of smoke lately. We're also interested to see how Xbox consoles and Game Pass fits into all of this (as Game Pass probably won't be allowed for neither PlayStation 5 or Switch).