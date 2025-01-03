Rumor: Squid Game: Season 3 premieres in June

HQ

We assume that many of you have already finished the second Squid Game season and are waiting for more of this fun. We already knew that the series will continue in 2025, but the exact date is still uncertain. Or perhaps it rather was uncertain.

Netflix posted a video via their Korean social media, revealing that Squid Game is back on June 27. When this was noticed, the post was quickly taken down, but by then Forbes, among others, had already saved evidence of it. In short, it seems there's less than six months to go, and that has to be considered really good news, right?