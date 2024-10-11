Rumor: Splinter Cell Remake is still in development and will be released 2026

HQ

It has been three years since Ubisoft announced Splinter Cell Remake, but the total silence surrounding the project and Ubisoft's many recent difficulties have led some to worry that it may have been canceled.

But according to Insider Gaming, this is nothing to be concerned about. They write that their sources say that the work on the contrary is rolling along nicely and that the project goes under the working name North. It is apparently being developed with Massive Entertainment's game engine Snowdrop, where previous games in the series were created with Unreal Engine.

Insider Gaming also writes that they have received information that Splinter Cell Remake will be released in 2026, and given that the development was freshly started in 2021, this would mean a development time of five years - which is actually not that exceptional anymore.

As usual, this is unconfirmed information, but Insider Gaming has a very good track record for rumors, so hopefully this will turn out to be true.