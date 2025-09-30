Rumor: Sony to launch PlayStation 5 controllers with replaceable batteries

HQ

We recently reported on rumors that a new and upgraded version of the PlayStation 5 Pro is on the way. The differences from the existing model appear to be minor and mainly internal (typically things like lower power consumption and a more modern design), but it may also be released alongside a new version of the controller.

At least, that's what Polish website PPE.pl claims, which has a good track record for leaks with some previous scoops. Exactly what the updated version of the PlayStation 5 controller will look like is unknown, but a new feature is that it will reportedly have replaceable batteries. Both Nintendo and Sony have opted for built-in batteries in both the previous and current generations (and in fact also for the PlayStation 3 in Sony's case), while Microsoft has opted for replaceable batteries for its Xbox consoles.

The advantages of built-in batteries include that it is easier to design a slimmer controller and that you don't have to buy batteries. The disadvantages include the fact that the controllers become more expensive and are less future-proof, as rechargeable batteries do not last forever, which means that many controllers are likely to be completely dead in 10-20 years.

What is your opinion on this? Are replaceable batteries something you hope Sony will invest in for its new controllers?