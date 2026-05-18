Rumor: Sony is interested i remaking Infamous and other classic brands

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In an era when it takes an incredibly long time to develop games and come up with new ideas while publishers preferring to stick to strong brands, remakes have become increasingly popular. For example, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined was recently released, and in the coming months we can look forward to Starfox, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Resynced, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis - just to name a few.

While most major publishers have jumped on the bandwagon, Sony has been more cautious; its most recent remake is the four-year-old The Last of Us: Part I, and the only one announced so far is the God of War Trilogy Remake. But it seems they're still very curious about the concept, and Jordan Middler from VGC said the other day that they're exploring a remake of Infamous, a series we haven't seen a trace of since Infamous: First Light was released in 2014.

This prompted users to turn to one of the gaming world's most reliable insiders, NateTheHate, to ask him what he knows about the matter. He replied that while he hadn't heard anything about this (which is not the same as saying it isn't true), he added that "there is truth to Sony exploring & considering reviving some of their older, unused IPs".

And with that said, all we can do is hope. Which game series would you like to see Sony dust off and bring back?