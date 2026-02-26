Rumor: Sony has tried to port Gran Turismo 7 to Switch 2

HQ

Although Sony is significantly more committed to exclusive titles than Microsoft, the company has softened its stance considerably in recent years. It began with their MLB The Show games coming to Xbox (and even being included in Game Pass in the early years), and since then they have released Lego Horizon Adventures for Switch and Helldivers II for Xbox Series S/X - with Marathon also on the way for the latter.

This means that Sony has development kits and is experimenting with other manufacturers' consoles. It is in light of this that we should view journalist and insider Jeff Grubbs' latest statement. In the latest episode of the Game Mess podcast, the discussion turned to Gran Turismo 7 and the fact that it has still not been released for PC, which he calls strange, before dropping a minor bombshell:

"I heard recently that Gran Turismo was running on the Switch 2. I don't think it's going to come to the Switch 2, but I heard it was running on the Switch 2."

It's worth noting that Grubb says he doesn't think we should expect Gran Turismo 7 to launch for Switch 2, but assuming the information is correct (and it often is when it comes to Grubb), it clearly shows that Sony is really testing out competitors' hardware. This is entirely in line with what Sony's senior vice president, Sadahiko Hayakawa, said just six months ago:

"In the gaming business, we are moving away from a hardware-centric business model more toward a platform business that expands the community and increases engagement."

There are many indications that we may see more multi-format releases from Sony in the future, especially since they themselves have stated that it was a very profitable idea to release Helldivers II on Xbox Series S/X.

What do you think about this?