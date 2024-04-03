Rumor: Sony has a new event planned for May

HQ

Last year, Sony had the biggest PlayStation event of the year in May in a showcase including announcements of titles like Bungie's upcoming Marathon and Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, as well as plenty of other games. So... will they do the same thing this year?

It actually seems like it, yes. According to the trustworthy and reliable journalist Jeff Grubb, Sony seems to have something planned, and here's what he had to say about it in Giant Bombcast while talking about Silent Hill 2 Remake:

"I have heard that there will be a PlayStation... something - either a State of Play or a Showcase - in May, so this is probably going to be there."

This wasn't the only mentioning about a showcase either, as Grubb later also added:

"Does that game have a date yet? I can't remember ... Right, so that's why I brought up the PlayStation thing in May... If they're not going to announce a date by then - at that point, when that thing is happening - then I would almost assume it's a guarantee we get a date for this game at that thing."

It was revealed almost two months ago that Sony won't release any new games in major existing franchises before March 31st, 2025. But this doesn't mean they won't have third-party, smaller first-party or even something brand new planned up until then - and nothing prevents them from showing titles that will be released after that date.

What would you like to see in a major PlayStation Showcase in May?

Thanks Resetera