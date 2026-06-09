Rumor: Sony enraged after Xbox pulled PlayStation 5 Pro Halo trailer from last week's event

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It was late in April that Asha Sharma began talking about the need to focus on Xbox exclusives again, and just a month and a half later, this was announced during the Xbox Game Showcase just two days ago. But when was this decision made internally?

It's been a topic of intense debate online, especially after Microsoft released a video as recently as yesterday showing that Gears of War: E-Day is coming to PlayStation 5 (though the video was quickly taken down). As we recently reported, Xbox veteran Aaron Greenberg claims this was decided a month ago, but now there's a sign that the exclusivity push might be more recent than that.

Yesterday, Sony released a trailer showcasing the PlayStation 5 Pro version of Halo: Campaign Evolved, which might seem like a bit of odd timing considering they had their own event as recently as Tuesday. Why wasn't it shown there? It's a question even The Verge editor Tom Warren is asking on X - and perhaps we've now gotten the answer from The Game Business newsletter. In it, Christopher Dring writes:

"Regardless over whether the strategy will prove to be the right one, we are certainly seeing a more competitive Xbox. There's gossip at Summer Game Fest that Xbox had planned to have a game at PlayStation's State of Play showcase, but decided against it, which has angered Sony. The console wars of old appear to be returning."

Simply put, it's implied that this Halo trailer, which shows the game running on a PlayStation 5 Pro, was supposed to be released last week, but it was pulled at the last minute, throwing a wrench into Sony's plans - something that has clearly upset them.

We don't know how much truth there is to this, but you can check out the lavish Halo: Campaign Evolved trailer below and decide for yourself. What do you think, was it intended for Sony's event, or is it just a coincidence that it was shown now instead?