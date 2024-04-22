Rumor: Sony considers launching Helldivers II for Xbox

HQ

Sony released Helldivers II for PC and PlayStation 5 earlier this year, and it immediately became immensely popular. Since then, it has remained one of the most played titles on Steam and shows no signs of slowing down.

And perhaps those great numbers could grow even further in the future. According to XboxEra insider Nick "Shpeshal_Nick" Baker, Sony is currently in talks with Microsoft to potentially release Helldivers II on Xbox, but he says negotiations are in the early stages.

Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer has previously said that he thinks Sony should release Helldivers II on the Xbox, and it would almost certainly mean millions of extra players and more revenue for Sony, but it would also be a major departure from Sony's traditional strategy with exclusives.

It's worth mentioning that Shpeshal_Nick doesn't have a bulletproof track record for his leaks, where he has been right about several big things in the past, but also wrong in several high-profile cases.

What do you think, will Sony release the PlayStation-exclusive Helldivers II for Xbox, or is it pure wishful thinking?