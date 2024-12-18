Rumor: Sony considering selling Spider-Man rights to Marvel after all the movie fiascos

HQ

Was Kraven the Hunter the straw that finally broke Sony's back? Well, maybe. Because after the movie had a catastrophic opening weekend with just under $10 million in ticket sales (near $30 million at the time of writing), and thus becoming one in the crowd of many similar thunder fiascos for Sony, it is now rumoured that they are seriously considering selling the rights for Spider-Man back to Marvel.

Because even though the Venom trilogy has been a success for Sony, their other projects such as Madame Web, Morbius and now Kraven the Hunter have not. A movie that (if things get really bad) could be one of the biggest flops in the genre in many, many years.

It should all be taken with a grain of salt, especially since the brand has retained its value despite all the turkey movies, much (of course) thanks to the MCU and Tom Holland rolls.

Do you think Sony should sell the rights back to Marvel?