Rumor: Sonic's next game will be connected to the movies

There have been frequent rumors about the announcement of a new Sonic game this year, partly because the latest brand-new Sonic adventures are Sonic Frontiers from 2022 and Sonic Superstars from 2023 (in other words, it's about time), and partly because Sonic is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2026.

Now, movie insider V Scoop claims to have obtained some information about the game in question, writing on X that it will be the most expensive game to date with more focus on the story, and that it will be linked to both movies and TV series about Sega's hedgehog. The idea is that it will receive support for a long time to come, with a premiere in 2027.

The post was then supplemented with another one where we can read that it is neither a remake nor a direct sequel, so previous claims about a comeback for Sonic Adventure or a Sonic Frontiers 2 might be nothing more than wishful thinking.

Take this information with a significant dash of salt for now. V Scoop has been right before, but also wrong. That said, we've heard talk of connections to Sonic's Hollywood career before, so it's not entirely impossible.

Assuming this is true, do you think it sounds good?