Rumor: SNK is about to launch a Neo Geo Mini console

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It appears that details of an upcoming hardware release may have been accidentally leaked. A quickly removed ESRB listing (the American equivalent of PEGI) suggests that SNK might have a new Neo Geo console in the works... and it's just as exciting as it sounds.

The other day, an X-user noticed an ESRB listing for Samurai Shodown V Special, which in itself isn't that exciting. But the listed format is all the more interesting: "Neo Geo AES+." And it gets even better, because the company that filed the application is Plaion, the same publisher that released the Atari 2600+ console. Yet, there is no such thing as a Neo Geo AES+, and the listing disappeared shortly thereafter. This raises the question of what actually happened, a premature leak or some other kind of human error?

SNK has previously released the Neo Geo Mini arcade cabinet, but fans have long been clamoring for a modern mini version of the classic AES with built-in games. Such a device would, of course, be a real treat for collectors.

So far, this is just unconfirmed information based on a missing ESRB listing, but that's a pretty reliable source in itself, so it's by no means impossible that this turns out to be true. We'll be back with more when we find out.