Rumor: Silent Hill 2 Remake about to be announced for Xbox

It was a celebrated return for the Silent Hill series when Bloober Team and Konami released Silent Hill 2 Remake. But that only came out on PC and PlayStation 5 - and do you remember when that happened?

We do, it was October 8, almost exactly a year ago. Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary, and perhaps it's time for more people to experience the horrors? One year is a common period for time exclusives, and now the well-known leaker Dusk Golem (who usually reports on Capcom and Resident Evil in particular) writes that Bloober is ready to announce Silent Hill 2 Remake for more formats - specifically Xbox.

We don't know yet if it will also come to Switch 2, but it doesn't seem entirely unreasonable considering that the studio's latest game, Cronos: The New Dawn, was also released on Nintendo's new console.

What do you think, will Silent Hill 2 Remake remain exclusive to PC and PlayStation, or will more gamers get the chance to relive the horror in the near future?