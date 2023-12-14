Rumor: Sega will reboot Altered Beast, Eternal Champions and Kid Chameleon

HQ

During The Game Awards last week, Sega had a pretty impressive line of announcements as they confirmed that no less than five frequently requested classics was going to get new installations at some point in the future. Just one day later, they also revealed that this is only the beginning, and that the intention is to bring even more classics back.

Fast forward until today, and Gematsu has now noticed that Sega has trademarked more older games, including Altered Beast, Eternal Champions and Kid Chameleon. All of these three are Sega classics from before, and while it's definitely not a confirmation of any kind - it could give us an indication of other retro titles from the vast Sega library that will be brought back to life. Another thing pointing in that direction is the fact that there was a rumor doing the rounds earlier last summer claiming that Sega was working on a new Altered Beast.

Altered beast was bundled with Mega Drive for years, so many gamers have a lot of memories from it, and it would make sense to bring it back, despite the fact that it wasn't particularly good. Eternal Champions was a decent fighting game with really cool characters, and created as a Sega alternative to Street Fighter II (which initially was only available for Super Nintendo). Finally we have the somewhat more obscure Kid Chameleon, a platform title with a theme that really feels early 90's, and that we imagine would make a great modern 2.5D adventure today.