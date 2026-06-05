Rumor: Sega is working on a new portable console that uses cartridges

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You've probably heard that Sega has explicitly stated its intention to bring its rich gaming history back to life, which has led to several classic game series about to get sequels and reboots. After SNK recently announced the Neo Geo AES+ (a fully functional Neo Geo, complete with modern connectivity options and more), many gamers immediately hoped that Sega would do something similar with the Mega Drive or one of the company's other classic retro formats.

And... maybe that's exactly what's on the way. According to a post on Reddit (thanks, Time Extension), a company that previously produced licensed Sega hardware is allegedly working on a portable Sega device with interchangeable cartridges. The unit appears to be specifically designed for 2D games and relatively underpowered, suggesting it's primarily aimed at the Master System, Mega Drive, and/or Game Gear. It's also said to be affordable.

This sounds a bit like a Sega equivalent to the Evercade, a format packed with retro games that Sega has so far chosen not to support. If this information is accurate, it would, of course, explain why.

Take this with a giant dash of salt for now, but Sega is expected to be at Summer Game Fest later tonight, so we might get a glimpse of this mysterious creation there.