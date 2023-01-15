Rumor: Scalebound to be revived by PlatinumGames and Microsoft

HQ

Scalebound is the wound that is never really allowed to heal properly. It was a very promising passion project from PlatinumGames co-founder and producer Hideki Kamiya that was supposed to be released by Microsoft, but was marred by a messy development that ultimately led to the game being cancelled in 2017, despite us seeing it at Xbox press conferences at the time.

Microsoft was initially blamed, but Kamiya has since admitted that the studio simply didn't deliver on its promised milestones, and said they'd be happy to revive the project if the Xbox team is willing to give it another shot. Since then, we've occasionally heard rumors of some sort of activity surrounding the project, and now it's time again.

It's insider Shpeshal_Nick who says in the XboxEra podcast that PlatinumGames and Microsoft have revived Scalebound, which is still in its infancy. Exactly how much of the code from the Xbox One version can be returned is unclear, and if it turns out to be true, it'll be a few years before it's actually released.

While we've admittedly heard the rumor from other sources as well, Shpeshal_Nick hasn't exactly been spot on in his scoops during the past year, so we'd still take this with plenty of really coarse salt.