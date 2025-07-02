Rumor: Sarah Bond to take over - Spencer may be on his way out

HQ

Speculation has long swirled around how many more years Xbox head Phil Spencer intends to stay in his role. After all, he's held the position for over eleven years now, and according to new rumors — primarily from the well-known leaker Ghost of Hope — Spencer is expected to hand over the reins to Sarah Bond once the next generation of hardware launches, tentatively between 2026 and 2027. The two are said to be working closely behind the scenes to ensure a smooth transition when the time comes.

Spencer has, of course, played a major role in Xbox's growth and expansion. But as many longtime fans have grown increasingly critical of what they see as questionable decisions, his leadership has come under more scrutiny. This is especially true now, during a period of major upheaval marked by massive layoffs, canceled projects, and growing uncertainty over whether Xbox will even continue to exist as a hardware brand.

Do you think it's finally time for Spencer to pass the torch to someone new?