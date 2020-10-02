Rumor: RTX3070 Mobile will give your Laptop RTX2080TI

You're watching Advertisements

An image off Nvidia's GA104 chip, or rather the die, has turned up on the NGA forum in China. The chip is supposed to be powering the RTX3070 launching on the 15th of October.

It is expecting to have 48 SM's, making room for 6144 Cuda Cores instead of the official 5888, as well as 48 RT cores and 192 Tensor Cores. As the basis of the 8nm process and the SM count is the same, a lot of improvements are possible, fuelling speculations that a TI, or a Super version already exists.

The chip in question seems to have 8x1GB GDDR6 Hynix H56C8H24AIR, a chip that doesn't officially exist yet, but we guess that it's a new low voltage variant of the 24MJR.

The chip is also a Qualification Sample, which translates to Mobile version. If the same number of SM's are applied, this could mean that on many levels the chips will be on par with the desktop versions, although Insiders in the hardware industry have told Gamereactor that mobile RTX3000 series products wont launch until next year.

Image credit: NGA Forum